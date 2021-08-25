Jal Shakti Ministry to meet Polavaram Project Authority over discussion on revised cost estimates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two key meetings on various aspects of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) are likely to be held over this week to expedite the clearance of critical issues that have been pending for a long time. While one would be on the investment clearance for the revised cost estimates (RCE) and other issues related to the project between the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), the other would be the meeting between the state officials and the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, who are likely to visit the project later in the week.

According to information, a group of CWC officials are likely to visit the project site on Friday and review various design components of earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) dam, spillway, spill channel and others. It is also expected that the officials would discuss clearance of pending designs. Sources said that there are a total of 17 designs pending as of last week. Of those pending, 10 are related to ECRF dam, five of spill channel and one each of spillway and cofferdams. While five of the 17 are with the CWC, 12 are with the executing agencies.

Another meeting is likely to be held this week by the MoJS with the PPA on the issue of investment clearance and other critical issues related to the national project. The ministry has recently sought detailed information on various aspects of the project and informed that a meeting could be held for discussion on the same.

It may be recalled the acceptance of 2017-18 price level (PL) for the RCE, which was recommended by PPA in November, 2020, and the investment clearance for the same has been taking time with authority yet to reportedly send the proposal to the ministry for investment clearance. The authority has been in correspondence seeking clarification on the costs and quantities of the works from the state.

In the last meeting held by the MoJS Union Secretary Pankaj Kumar with the state and PPA officials in June this year, the ministry, according to the minutes of the meeting, noted, “Regarding investment clearance proposal received by PPA CEO, PPA informed that PPA has sought clarifications/further information on certain points which are yet to be received...The state government expressed its difficulty in incurring expenditure due to component-wise restriction at 2013-14 price level.”

Correspondence has been underway over the same and the ministry has informed the State not to make modifications to the approved critical designs and that any variations without approval will be “grossly irregular”. It may be recalled that the state proposed a lift project and a plan to enhance the capacity of the left main canal, right main canal and tunnels to which the PPA objected.

It is learnt that the state government has replied in the last week of August that it has been going ahead only as per the approved designs and any other modifications such as proposed lift scheme and others would be borne by the State itself.

Clearance for Revised Cost Estimates

Acceptance of 2017-18 price level for the RCE, which was recommended by the PPA in Nov 2020, and the investment clearance for the same has been taking time

PPA yet to send the proposal to the MoJS for investment clearance. The authority has been in correspondence seeking clarification on the costs and quantities of the works from the state

MoJS to hold meeting with PPA to discuss investment clearance and other critical issues related to the project

CWC team’s visit