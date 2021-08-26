Covid-19: Follow SOP in schools strictly, insists CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With several students and teachers testing positive for Covid-19 after reopening schools in the State on August 16, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday insisted that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be adhered to strictly. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police during the Spandana programme, Jagan stressed the need for effective monitoring of incidence of new cases till the vaccination of all the people is completed. “Irrespective of positivity and recovery rate, there should be continuous monitoring of the Covid situation,’’ he said.

“If a teacher notices Covid symptoms among students and informs the matter to officials, tests should be conducted as per the SOP. Not just students, their parents should also be tested,’’ he said. The daily Covid count in the State came down to 1,300 and recovery rate increased to 98.63%. The weekly positivity rate also declined to 2.07%. But the administration should be on high alert and continue to focus on implementing Covid regulations strictly.

“Wearing a mask is mandatory for everyone now. Commercial establishments which fail to implement the norm strictly, should be penalised. As it is a marriage season, the officials should ensure that the number of guests is not more than the stipulated 150,” he asserted. The officials should lay emphasis on RT PCR testing to curb the spread of Covid. The test should be conducted to whoever asks for it. The doorto- door fever survey should be conducted regularly and 104 services should be utilised effectively, he said.

Stay vigilant until 85 pc of population gets vax: CM

The Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to be prepared to face possible third Covid wave with an action plan. “Medical infrastructure should be strengthened. Biomedical equipment and oxygen beds as per the requirement should be arranged in the districts. Staff nurses should be given training in pediatric care. All government and private hospitals with more than 100 beds should be equipped with oxygen plants,” he said.

With regard to vaccination, so far 71,03,996 people have been completely vaccinated and 1,18,53,028 people have been administered a single dose. The Chief Minister directed the officials to be vigilant until 85 per cent of the population gets vaccinated. Village/ward secretariat should be taken as a unit for vaccination. Steps should be taken to ensure that every household gets vaccinated as it will help prevent wastage of vaccine doses, he said. In the wake of an active monsoon, Jagan directed the officials to take all precautionary measures and be vigilant against seasonal diseases such as malaria and dengue.