STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid-19: Follow SOP in schools strictly, insists CM Jagan

Says irrespective of positivity and recovery rate, there should be continuous monitoring

Published: 26th August 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With several students and teachers testing positive for Covid-19 after reopening schools in the State on August 16, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday insisted that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be adhered to strictly. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police during the Spandana programme, Jagan stressed the need for effective monitoring of incidence of new cases till the vaccination of all the people is completed. “Irrespective of positivity and recovery rate, there should be continuous monitoring of the Covid situation,’’ he said.

“If a teacher notices Covid symptoms among students and informs the matter to officials, tests should be conducted as per the SOP. Not just students, their parents should also be tested,’’ he said. The daily Covid count in the State came down to 1,300 and recovery rate increased to 98.63%. The weekly positivity rate also declined to 2.07%. But the administration should be on high alert and continue to focus on implementing Covid regulations strictly.

“Wearing a mask is mandatory for everyone now. Commercial establishments which fail to implement the norm strictly, should be penalised. As it is a marriage season, the officials should ensure that the number of guests is not more than the stipulated 150,” he asserted. The officials should lay emphasis on RT PCR testing to curb the spread of Covid. The test should be conducted to whoever asks for it. The doorto- door fever survey should be conducted regularly and 104 services should be utilised effectively, he said.

Stay vigilant until 85 pc of population gets vax: CM

The Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to be prepared to face possible third Covid wave with an action plan. “Medical infrastructure should be strengthened. Biomedical equipment and oxygen beds as per the requirement should be arranged in the districts. Staff nurses should be given training in pediatric care. All government and private hospitals with more than 100 beds should be equipped with oxygen plants,” he said.

With regard to vaccination, so far 71,03,996 people have been completely vaccinated and 1,18,53,028 people have been administered a single dose. The Chief Minister directed the officials to be vigilant until 85 per cent of the population gets vaccinated. Village/ward secretariat should be taken as a unit for vaccination. Steps should be taken to ensure that every household gets vaccinated as it will help prevent wastage of vaccine doses, he said. In the wake of an active monsoon, Jagan directed the officials to take all precautionary measures and be vigilant against seasonal diseases such as malaria and dengue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus COVID third wave Schools reopen Andhra Pradesh schools AP coronavirus
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp