STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam TDP leaders urge Centre to include Veligonda project in Gazette

The TDP leaders also sought an appointment with the Jal Shakti Minister to submit a memorandum in person.

Published: 26th August 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag used for representation purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three MLAs and some other former public representatives of the TDP from Prakasam district urged Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to issue a new Central Gazette notification including the Veligonda irrigation project in the list of approved and authorised projects.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister on Wednesday, the TDP leaders sought a fresh Gazette to restore Veligonda project’s  status so as to protect the rights of farmers of Prakasam district as per the Schedule 11 of the AP Reorganisation Act. The Veligonda project is vital as it is aimed at irrigating  4.59 lakh acres and providing drinking water to 1.5 million people in 29 mandals of fluorine and drought affected areas, they pointed out.

The TDP leaders also sought an appointment with the Jal Shakti Minister to submit a memorandum in person. They told the minister that the survival of the Veligonda project as a whole was threatened by the recent Central Gazette. Velugonda has been dropped from the list of approved projects. This important project was listed as an “unauthorised project” in the “Unapproved” section. Whereas, the Reorganisation Act made it clear that the Veligonda project has all approvals, they informed.

They said that the recent Gazette mentioned that there were no permissions. It was unfair to say that permissions must be obtained within six months. Because of this, the future of the Veligonda project is going to be bleak though it has been under construction for over 25 years. The project is nearing completion and millions of acres of land will be adversely impacted by such actions. This will cause serious damage to Prakasam district, which is reeling under drought, they explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Veligonda irrigation project
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp