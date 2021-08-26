Women’s education paramount to socio-economic growth, says Audimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Observing that women’s education is paramount to the socio-economic development of the society, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said education plays a crucial role in any State’s development. Addressing the gathering at the 18th convocation ceremony of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati, which was held in a low-key manner, the minister underscored the importance of education of women.

Even after 75 years of Independence, literacy rate among women stood at 65 per cent, and only a small number of women pursue higher education, which is a cause for concern. Suresh observed that the State government has introduced various women-centric schemes, and is providing cash incentives through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

University chancellor and Governor Biswabushan Harichandan, who participated in the ceremony virtually from Raj Bhavan, said the New Education Policy (NEP) will enable higher educational institutions to transform themselves into global hubs of knowledge. As many as 3,054 students were awarded their Ph.D, M.Phil, post graduate and undergraduate degrees at the convocation.