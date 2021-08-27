1,539 fresh cases emerge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With cases outnumbering recoveries, the active Covid-19 case count in Andhra Pradesh increased further by 387 to 14,448 on Thursday. According to the latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, the State reported 1,539 fresh infections from around 67,000 sample tests, 1,140 recoveries and 12 deaths were in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate saw a slight increase to 2.3 per cent from 2.2 per cent in the previous 24-hour data.Chittoor and East Godavari are reporting an increase in the number of cases by adding 243 and 228 afresh on Thursday, respectively.