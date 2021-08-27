6 students of Zilla Parishad school in Vizag test positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KADAPA: Since schools reopened on August 16, many students from across the State had been diagnosed with Covid-19 or its symptoms. In a fresh instance, six students of Yellapuvanipalem Zilla Parishad School in Visakhapatnam district’s Gopalapatnam mandal have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Four of them are from Kothapalem, while the other two hail from Santosh Nagar. Following their test reports, GVMC and public health personnel sanitised the school and residences of the six students. Headmistress Kavitha said the school is following all Covid protocols.

Students, across the State, are being regularly tested for the coronavirus after the resumption of physical classes, in adherence to the State government’s guidelines.Meanwhile, a class 7 student of Raviteja High School at Pulivendula in Kadapa district tested positive on Thursday.

Health officials collected samples from 14 students as they are primary contacts of the infected student.AEO Veera Reddy also visited the school and reviewed the situation. School correspondents said the classrooms were sanitised, and only 18 to 20 students were being seated in each room.

However, the student who tested positive, reportedly told the officials that there were 40 students in the classrooms. Parents have urged the authorities to take action against the schools if they fail to follow Covid protocol.The AEO said if five or more cases emerge, the school will be closed as per the Covid guidelines.

Virus scare in Kadapa school

