Colleges get show-cause notices for no admission in UG programmes 

All the colleges were directed to submit a written statement/explanation within a month.

Published: 27th August 2021 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued show-cause notices to a section of private unaided degree colleges that have not made admissions in some of the three-year programmes.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, APSCHE secretary B Sudheer Prem Kumar said that the council accords permission to establish private unaided degree colleges in accordance with powers of GO 278 (dated July 24, 1995) with a view to provide access to higher education and to improve gross enrolment ratio. It is, however, noticed that certain private unaided degree colleges have not followed norms with respect to affiliation/not obtained affiliation of the concerned university and have not made admissions in some of the programmes for three years.

As part of ensuring quality and measures taken to improve standards in higher education, and as per the data furnished by the affiliating universities, the council has issued show-cause notices to the aforementioned categories of colleges and decided not to make admissions into such colleges/programmes for the academic year 2021-22.

The number of colleges under each university put under zero admission category: Andhra University (6 colleges), Sri Venkateswara University (3), Acharya Nagarjuna University (8), Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Adikavi Nannaya University (5), Yogi Vemana University (4), Dr BR Ambedkar University, Krishna University (13), Rayalaseema University (3) and Vikrama Simhapuri University (1).

Colleges in which a certain number of programmes are put under zero admission category: Andhra University (40 colleges), Sri Venkateswara University (30), Acharya Nagarjuna University (29), Sri Krishnadevaraya University (15), Adikavi Nannaya University (42), Yogi Vemana University (15), Dr BR Ambedkar University (16), Krishna University (30), Rayalaseema University (22) and Vikrama Simhapuri University (18).

All the colleges were directed to submit a written statement/explanation within a month. The said colleges have been barred from taking admissions into UG programmes for the academic year 2021-22 till the competent authority passes final orders on the written statement. 

