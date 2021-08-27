Minister opens e-Nari digital literacy event

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Andhra Pradesh Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma inaugurated e-Nari digital literacy and online safety awareness programme at Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the commission in coordination with Cyber Peace Foundation is conducting a month-long online awareness programme on cyber safety for women. It is open for the girl students of all universities and colleges. She informed them that the State government has introduced the Disha SOS App for the safety of women.

She also appealed to the women and girls in the State to download the Disha App and utilise it in when in distress.Vasireddy Padma said that about 10,000 students will participate in the e-Nari programme from all the universities and colleges in the State. Seminars on Digital Empowerment of Women will be conducted by experts in the field during the programme.

The event will start on August 27 at Acharya Nagarjuna University and will continue for the next 30 days, Padma said.Later, they inaugurated posters on the e-Nari awareness programme. State Women’s Commission members and Acharya Nagarjuna University professors were also present at the event.