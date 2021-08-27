STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NREDCAP invites EOI again as more e-bikes enter market

NREDCAP is the nodal agency for implementation of e-mobility policy and is facilitating the supply of the vehicles for government employees.

Published: 27th August 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a host of new electric two-wheelers hitting the market and several more in the pipeline, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has invited another round of expression of interest (EOI) for the supply of low speed electric bikes for the government employees’ scheme. 

The portal for booking the e-vehicles will be launched in the coming weeks and the interested government employees can directly reserve the vehicle on EMI basis, the officials added.NREDCAP had previously invited EOI and 11 companies evinced interest to supply e-bikes. The State has targeted to be a facilitator for supply of 1 lakh electric two-wheelers to the interested government employees. However, it is learnt, out of the 11 companies, only two or three were ready to immediately provide the e-bikes in large numbers as required by the State. 

“Since, only a few companies were ready to meet our requirement and with new models of e-bikes entering the market, we invited EOI. This will be a continuous process to meet our requirements and get the best deals,” a senior official said. The latest EOI was floated on Wednesday.According to internal surveys, 5,000-10,000 government employees are ready to immediately opt for the scheme and the officials expect the number to rise significantly in the coming days with new models coming in. 

A website and a mobile application for booking the e-bikes will be launched soon once the financial aspects and other modalities with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) are cleared, according to vice chairman and managing director of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy. NREDCAP is the nodal agency for implementation of e-mobility policy and is facilitating the supply of the vehicles for government employees.

Meanwhile, the corporation is also in the process of inking a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for establishing fast charging stations for four-wheelers at the petrol pumps across the state. NREDCAP’s VC and MD Ramana Reddy is reviewing the draft document and the MoU is likely to be signed in the second week of September. NREDCAP will also hold talks with other oil companies such as HPCL and BPCL. As per the plan, the petrol pumps will provide space for establishment of a charging station for a price and NREDCAP will facilitate the installation of fast-charging infrastructure by private players.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NREDCAP Renewable Energy
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp