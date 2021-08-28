STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh responsible for tribes’ protection: ST panel member

the commission member, who was visiting the Polavaram project displaced areas, said that they have received as many as 203 complaints from the tribals. 

Published: 28th August 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram representational image

Polavaram project, representational image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that tribals have made sacrifices for the Polavaram project, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes member Ananta Nayak asserted that the responsibility of safeguarding the tribal culture and traditions lies with the State government.

As the tribals have lost their rights by evacuating their habitations paving way for the construction of the project, the State government should implement rehabilitation and resettlement protecting their culture and traditions, he said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, the commission member, who was visiting the Polavaram project displaced areas in the Godavari districts for the last three days and took stock of the ground realities concerning the rehabilitation and resettlement, said that they have received as many as 203 complaints from the tribals. 

Besides suggesting that the government should improve the quality of the construction works at R&R colonies for the Polavaram oustees, he also underscored the need for providing basic infrastructure like drainages, sanitisation and drinking water there.

