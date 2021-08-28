STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurnool to get Lokayukta, SHRC offices

After the State bifurcation, orders were issued on October 24, 2017  relocating the SHRC headquarters from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Lokayukta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Kurnool is set to become the new headquarters of the Lokayukta and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with the State government issuing GOs on Thursday for shifting their offices from Hyderabad and Vijayawada to the proposed judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Lokayukta and the SHRC are the first institutions officially announced for relocation to Kurnool after the government proposed to make it the judicial capital of AP. 

After the State bifurcation, orders were issued on October 24, 2017  relocating the SHRC headquarters from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Now, another order was issued shifting the SHRC headquarters to Kurnool from Vijayawada. Advocates welcomed the gazette notification relocating the Lokayukta and the SHRC offices to the proposed judicial capital. 

Kurnool Mayor B Y Ramaiah said it showed the sincerity of the YSRC government to keep its promise to develop Rayalaseema. “More permanent buildings will come up with shifting of offices, which will promote development of the region,” he said. About 2,000 acres of land has been earmarked at Jagannatha Gattu for the High Court. “We are waiting for the day when the city will become seat of the High Court,” he said. 

Search on for suitable buildings
District authorities are scouting for buildings to house the offices of Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta and
SHRC. “We are ready to provide suitable buildings to the institutions as directed by the government,” said District Revenue Officer Pullaiah

