TDP to protest against fuel price hike today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The TDP will be launching an agitation to raise issues concerning the backward north Andhra as part of its Uttarandhra Rakshana Charcha Vedika meeting on Saturday, according to former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu. The party will also be protesting against the rise in fuel and LPG prices.Ayyanna said though the YSRC won the maximum MLA seats in the region it is neglecting the development of the region.

“Even when the Centre is going ahead with its plans to sell the Vizag steel plant, the YSRC is not reacting to them, and misleading the people. The present government allocated a paltry sum of Rs 40 crore for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti whereas the previous Chandrababu government had sanctioned Rs 350 crore.”

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the government is suppressing GOs, and that the party will get GO copies under Right to Information Act. He said they will stage a protest against the rising fuel and LPG prices as part of the State-wide agitation on Saturday.

State party president K Atchannaidu and party senior leader Ashok Gajapati Raju will also participate in the meeting. Ayyanna criticised the government for trying to mortgage government assets, and wondered if the government would sell colleges.

In a press conference in Vijaywada, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said fuel prices in the State were the highest in the country because of the additional tax hike by the YSRC regime.“Prices of essential commodities have tripled and quadrupled in the past two years. While other States offered packages to reduce the burden on people, the AP government did nothing but multiplied problems of the people,” he remarked.