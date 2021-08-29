1,821 students receive degrees in Andhra's Vignan University convocation 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vignan’s University conducted its ninth convocation ceremony for 1,821 graduates here on Saturday, August 28, 2021. In all, 1,821 degrees, including 1,426 BTech, 178 PG, 21 PhD degrees, were awarded during the convocation. Also 21 gold medals, 21 Best outgoing Student Awards, one Chairman’s Gold Medal, three Endowment Awards, one Best NCC, NSS, and Social Engagement, one Best Leader Award, one Exemplary Award, two Honorary Doctorates, one PET with 100 per cent result awards were also conferred, Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said.

NABARD, Mumbai, chairperson GR Chintala was the chief guest, while Rajya Sabha MP and ICCR president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP and KIIT & KISS founder chairperson Dr A Samata, Chava Founder and CEO Laurus Labs Ltd, Hyderabad, Dr Satyanarayana graced the occasion. In his address, Chintala said that agriculture has once again proved to be the saviour and has cushioned the shock of Covid-19 on the Indian economy. In July, the country witnessed an additional 16 million jobs, of which 11.2 million were in the farm sector.

Students throw their graduation caps in the air to

express their enthusiasm, at the ninth convocation

of the Vignan’s University on Saturday

He urged the young scientific minds to embrace tech in agriculture and think out of the box to take advantage of the changing dynamics in consumption behaviour. University chairperson Dr Lavu Rathaiah recommended seven leadership qualities that every student must have—updating one’s knowledge, passionate about whatever one undertakes, being compassionate to fellow human beings, self-respect, ethics, social responsibility, balancing personal and professional life and importance to the family. Vice chairperson Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu said the class of 2021 is graduating at a historical moment when the nation is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. He said that students should be equipped with the best fundamental knowledge, skills, and curiosity to learn new things.

“As I look across this hall, I see future leaders of tech, engineering, commerce, and industry. I am confident these leaders will be suited to solve the challenges facing India today,” the vice chairperson said. “Determination, devotion and dedication will lead the students to their destination. The greater the challenge, the greater the opportun-ities,” Chancellor Prof K Ramamurthy Naidu said. Reminding them of reminded them Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, and Sundar Pichai, he said that the students should achieve greater heights.