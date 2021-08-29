STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,821 students receive degrees in Andhra's Vignan University convocation 

NABARD, Mumbai, chairperson GR Chintala was the chief guest.

Published: 29th August 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A threefold focussed transitional strategy is needed for promoting the use of the mother language in higher education.

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vignan’s University conducted its ninth convocation ceremony for 1,821 graduates here on Saturday, August 28, 2021. In all, 1,821 degrees, including 1,426 BTech, 178 PG, 21 PhD degrees, were awarded during the convocation. Also 21 gold medals, 21 Best outgoing Student Awards, one Chairman’s Gold Medal, three Endowment Awards, one Best NCC, NSS, and Social Engagement, one Best Leader Award, one Exemplary Award, two Honorary Doctorates, one PET with 100 per cent result awards were also conferred, Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said.

NABARD, Mumbai, chairperson GR Chintala was the chief guest, while Rajya Sabha MP and ICCR president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP and KIIT & KISS founder chairperson Dr A Samata, Chava Founder and CEO Laurus Labs Ltd, Hyderabad, Dr Satyanarayana graced the occasion.  In his address, Chintala said that agriculture has once again proved to be the saviour and has cushioned the shock of Covid-19 on the Indian economy. In July, the country witnessed an additional 16 million jobs, of which 11.2 million were in the farm sector. 

Students throw their graduation caps in the air to
express their enthusiasm, at the ninth convocation
of the  Vignan’s University on Saturday 

He urged the young scientific minds to embrace tech in agriculture and think out of the box to take advantage of the changing dynamics in consumption behaviour. University chairperson Dr Lavu Rathaiah recommended seven leadership qualities that every student must have—updating one’s knowledge, passionate about whatever one undertakes, being compassionate to fellow human beings, self-respect, ethics, social responsibility, balancing personal and professional life and importance to the family.  Vice chairperson Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu said the class of 2021 is graduating at a historical moment when the nation is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. He said that students should be equipped with the best fundamental knowledge, skills, and curiosity to learn new things. 

“As I look across this hall, I see future leaders of tech, engineering, commerce, and industry. I am confident these leaders will be suited to solve the challenges facing India today,” the vice chairperson  said.  “Determination, devotion and  dedication will lead the students to their destination. The greater the challenge, the greater the opportun-ities,” Chancellor Prof K Ramamurthy Naidu said. Reminding them of reminded them Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, and Sundar Pichai, he said that the students should achieve greater heights. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp