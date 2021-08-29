STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Baby abducted from Andhra government hospital, abductor seen in CCTV footage 

A newborn was allegedly abducted from the phototherapy unit of the government district hospital in Markapur on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 29th August 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  A newborn was allegedly abducted from the phototherapy unit of the government district hospital in Markapur on Saturday afternoon, August 28, 2021. The baby was abducted just a few hours before she was supposed to be discharged from the hospital. Markapur CI BT Nayak said A Komali from Kolabhimunipadu came to the government hospital for delivery along with her husband Sriramulu five days ago. She gave birth to a female child on the same day.  

The newborn who was abducted
from the government district hospital
in Markapur on Saturday | Express

Doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a few days as the newborn needs to be given phototherapy treatment for the liver related disorder. The nurse took the baby into the phototherapy unit as usual in the morning. When Sriramulu went to the unit to see his daughter, he could not find her and he enquired with the nursing staff.

The staff told him that they were not aware of the newborn’s whereabouts as they went for lunch. After a futile search for her on the hospital premises, Sriramulu lodged a complaint with police. DSP M Kishore Kumar said they examined the footage of CCTV cameras on the hospital premises soon after receiving the complaint and found a burqa clad person leaving the hospital with the baby. “Our teams are searching for the baby. We are confident of tracing the newborn soon,’’ he told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newborn abduction Andhra Markapur Markapur CI BT Nayak DSP M Kishore Kumar Markapur government hospital baby abduction
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp