Baby abducted from Andhra government hospital, abductor seen in CCTV footage 

ONGOLE: A newborn was allegedly abducted from the phototherapy unit of the government district hospital in Markapur on Saturday afternoon, August 28, 2021. The baby was abducted just a few hours before she was supposed to be discharged from the hospital. Markapur CI BT Nayak said A Komali from Kolabhimunipadu came to the government hospital for delivery along with her husband Sriramulu five days ago. She gave birth to a female child on the same day.

Doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a few days as the newborn needs to be given phototherapy treatment for the liver related disorder. The nurse took the baby into the phototherapy unit as usual in the morning. When Sriramulu went to the unit to see his daughter, he could not find her and he enquired with the nursing staff.

The staff told him that they were not aware of the newborn’s whereabouts as they went for lunch. After a futile search for her on the hospital premises, Sriramulu lodged a complaint with police. DSP M Kishore Kumar said they examined the footage of CCTV cameras on the hospital premises soon after receiving the complaint and found a burqa clad person leaving the hospital with the baby. “Our teams are searching for the baby. We are confident of tracing the newborn soon,’’ he told TNIE.