‘Increase in Covid positivity rate not alarming’: Andhra officials

They say the positivity rate has remained near two per cent against in the 2.5 per cent range earlier this month.

Published: 29th August 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:33 AM

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing. (File Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Though the daily growth in Covid-19 overall caseload has been below 2,000 for the past two weeks, the State is witnessing an increase in the daily positivity rate, albeit marginally. Officials say there is no need to worry as the fluctuations are not alarming. They say the positivity rate has remained near two per cent against in the 2.5 per cent range earlier this month.

As per the statistics available with the Covid Command Control Centre, in the second week of August, there was a slide in the daily positivity rate. On August 16, it was 1.9 per cent and hovered around the same rate for the next four days. On August 20 and 21, the positivity rate was two per cent and slid to 1.8 per cent on August 22.

August 23 onwards, there was a slight increase — 2.1 per cent on August 23 and 24, 2.2 per cent on August 25 and  2.3 per cent on August 26. However, it fell back to 2.2 per cent on Friday and two per cent on Saturday. “The positive rate fluctuations are marginal and are nothing to be alarmed about. We have been maintaining a healthy rate of testing and continue to follow test, track, treat and vaccinate policy,” said A Srikanth, state nodal officer for Covid-19.  

On the increasing trend in the Covid incidence in State’s like Kerala, he said every precautionary measure is being taken to prevent the same in the State. On the possible third wave, he maintained that official machinery is fully prepared to meet any health emergency. 

Comments

