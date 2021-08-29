STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam police trace missing girl to Andhra's Nellore, reunite her with mother

The Ponnalur police and Kandukur CI got the full details of the girl and with the help of the IT core team found the girl’s location between Nellore and Sullurpet. 

Published: 29th August 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

The woman then came to her home town in Ponnaluru and filed a complaint with the Ponnaluru police, who immediately registered a zero FIR.

The woman then came to her home town in Ponnaluru and filed a complaint with the Ponnaluru police, who immediately registered a zero FIR. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Responding promptly to a complaint filed by a woman against her minor daughter missing from Chennai, the Prakasam district police acted swiftly and traced the girl in Nellore district and handed her over to her mother safely. The police said that they have registered a zero FIR as soon as the complainant approached them after the Chennai police did not act on her complaint, and took up investigation.

The complainant, a single mother hailing from Ponnalur village of Prakasam district has been working in Madambakkam Municipality in Chennai. As her husband died a few years ago, she was living there with her family. The woman’s daughter (17) left home in Chennai on August 23 and did not return back. The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the Selvaneru police in Chennai, but the police did not respond properly, the district police said. The woman then came to her home town in Ponnaluru and filed a complaint with the Ponnaluru police, who immediately registered a zero FIR. Realising that it would be late in sending the FIR to Chennai police, district SP Malika Garg directed Kandukur CI V Sriram to take up preliminary investigation first. The Ponnalur police and Kandukur CI got the full details of the girl and with the help of the IT core team found the girl’s location between Nellore and Sullurpet. 

“We gathered some more details about the case through the girl’s friends and confirmed that the girl was in Chittamuru. Immediately, the Kandukur CI alerted the Wakadu and Chittamuru police. The Chittamuru SI himself went to the place where the girl was and took the girl into custody in the presence of the elders as per the rules,’’ a release said. The girl reportedly went to her friend’s house. Meanwhile, the Ponnalur police reached the place and took the girl safely, counselled the girl’s mother and handed the minor girl over to her mother on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam district Ponnalur village Missing girl Andhra Pradesh Chennai Selvaneru police SP Malika Garg
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp