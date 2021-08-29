Prakasam police trace missing girl to Andhra's Nellore, reunite her with mother

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Responding promptly to a complaint filed by a woman against her minor daughter missing from Chennai, the Prakasam district police acted swiftly and traced the girl in Nellore district and handed her over to her mother safely. The police said that they have registered a zero FIR as soon as the complainant approached them after the Chennai police did not act on her complaint, and took up investigation.

The complainant, a single mother hailing from Ponnalur village of Prakasam district has been working in Madambakkam Municipality in Chennai. As her husband died a few years ago, she was living there with her family. The woman’s daughter (17) left home in Chennai on August 23 and did not return back. The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the Selvaneru police in Chennai, but the police did not respond properly, the district police said. The woman then came to her home town in Ponnaluru and filed a complaint with the Ponnaluru police, who immediately registered a zero FIR. Realising that it would be late in sending the FIR to Chennai police, district SP Malika Garg directed Kandukur CI V Sriram to take up preliminary investigation first. The Ponnalur police and Kandukur CI got the full details of the girl and with the help of the IT core team found the girl’s location between Nellore and Sullurpet.

“We gathered some more details about the case through the girl’s friends and confirmed that the girl was in Chittamuru. Immediately, the Kandukur CI alerted the Wakadu and Chittamuru police. The Chittamuru SI himself went to the place where the girl was and took the girl into custody in the presence of the elders as per the rules,’’ a release said. The girl reportedly went to her friend’s house. Meanwhile, the Ponnalur police reached the place and took the girl safely, counselled the girl’s mother and handed the minor girl over to her mother on Friday.