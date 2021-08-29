TDP leaders stage protests across Andhra Pradesh against petrol, diesel price hike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders and cadre of the opposition TDP staged protests across the State on Saturday, August 28, 2021, responding to a call given by party supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities. The TDP activists launched novel protests like pulling the four- wheelers with ropes and carrying motorcycles on rickshaws and bullock carts.

They raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not taking any measures to rescue the poor families from the unbearable price rise. They claimed that the petrol and diesel prices in AP were the highest among all the States. Its harmful consequences led to steep rise in prices of essential commodities in the State, they said.

The TDP leaders asserted that their protests would continue till the YSRC regime takes concrete steps to bring down the prices. Like other States, the AP government should take steps to rescue the poor families from the double impact of Covid pandemic and price rise, they demanded. The police denied permission to a TDP bike rally at Kotabommali in Srikakulam. TDP State president K Atchannadiu and MP Rammohan Naidu took up a padayatra up to Kotabommali Rythu bazar.

The TDP organised a ‘maha dharna’ at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada in which MLA Gadde Rammohan, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and others took part. Rammohan led a bicycle rally from Ashoknagar. In the Vemuru assembly segment, former minister Nakka Anand Babu led a bicycle rally. Former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar rode a bullock cart in Denduluru. Sattenapalli former MLA YV Anjaneyullu held a dharna and rally from TDP office to Taluka Centre in protest against the rising fuel prices. In Anantapur, former minister Kalva Srinivasulu led a padayatra from Uddehal to Bommanahal. Some TDP leaders were placed under house arrest.