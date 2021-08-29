STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu language facing crisis like never before: CJI Ramana

Emphasises need for protecting mother tongue of 8 crore people, bats for Telugu medium education in schools  

Published: 29th August 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has emphasised the need for protecting and promoting Telugu language, the mother tongue of over eight crore people in the country, and said there is a need for protecting the language in a campaign mode as it is facing a crisis like never before.

Virtually addressing an international conference on Saturday, August 28, 2021, marking the Telugu Language Day, organised by the South African Telugu Community and Veedi Arugu to commemorate 158th birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, the CJI said, “The need of the hour is to modernise the language in tune with changing times and global needs. New vocabulary introduced in the language for technical and economic purposes should be easily understandable. If not, it would only push the younger generation away from the language.”

Justice Ramana said that there is a need for removing the misapprehension that pursuing education in Telugu Medium and studying Telugu language will not be of any use. “I myself have studied in Telugu medium till degree. I started learning English in eighth class and as the profession demands, today I continue with study and practice of the English language. I was born in a village, studied in a government school in Telugu medium and reached where I am today,” the CJI pointed out. 

Stating that people think in their own mother tongue, he said if the medium of instruction in education is also the same, it would be advantageous. “At the same time, we cannot ignore English and other languages if we have to stand firm in global competition. However, it does not mean that we have to forgo Telugu for it,” he said. Ramana pointed out that Japanese and Chinese continue to prosper by using their own language and today, people across the globe are attracted to learn those languages seeing the development of technology and economy of those countries. 

Wishing to see Telugu people not only protect and enrich their language but also grow to a stage to dictate the society, Ramana said it would only be possible when everyone lends a hand to make it happen. “Everyone should be proud of being a Telugu. Love and respect your  mother tongue wherever you go,” he said. 

On the occasion, he elaborated on the contribution of several writers, poets like Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, Gurajada Appa Rao, Veresalingam Pantulu and how Telugu language was made easy and progressive. The Chief Justice explained how Telugu writers and poets contributed to the freedom struggle. 

Language in films
Expressing concern over  dwindling values in use of Telugu in cinema, the CJI said to understand what is being said in the film, one has to follow the English subtitles. “There was a time when Telugu cinema was the medium which protected, promoted and enriched Telugu. It is the time to set right the wrongs and the media has to play an important role in it,” he observed.

Justice speaks

Justice speaks

