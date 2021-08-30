STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EG police help migrant return to Bangladesh

A Bangladesh national, who had arrived in Ravulapalem in East Godavari district in 2014 without travel documents, was sent back to Bangladesh on Sunday.

EG police with Leton Ali at Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A Bangladesh national, who had arrived in Ravulapalem in East Godavari district in 2014 without travel documents, was sent back to Bangladesh on Sunday. Under the directions of district SP M Ravindranadh Babu, Ravulapalem SI P Bujji Babu, Head Constable Venkata Ramana and Cons tabl e Chiranjeevi went with Mohammed Leton Ali up to Petrapole - Benapole border check-post and handed him over to Bangladesh officials. Leton Ali was arrested by the Ravulapalem police when he was found at the Ravulapalem bus stand without passport and valid travel documents on his person.

The police filed a case against him under the Foreigners (Amendment) Act, 2004 and sent him to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. He was released in 2016. In 2018, Leton Ali allegedly damaged a police vehicle following which he was again sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and was released after an year. After his release from the prison, he worked as a carpenter in Ravulapalem.

Recently, when the SP went to Ravulapalem, the police informed him about Ali, who was staying here for the past seven years without valid travel documents. On the SP’s initiative, the Ravulaplem police went to New Delhi and informed the Bangladesh Embassy and obtained permission for Leton Ali to travel back to his native country.

