Ex-serviceman opens fire, kills two & injures one

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An ex-serviceman opened fire and shot two persons and grievously wounding another in Rayavaram village in Macherla on Sunday evening. Macherla CI Bhaktavatsala Reddy told TNIE that the accused was identified as Matta Sambasiva Rao, who worked as a security guard at NTPC in Thallapalli village. His cousins, Matta Anjaneyulu, Matta Sivaji and Matta Balakrishna, who reside in the same village as the accused, have land for which to get irrigation water, the water was to pass through Bala Krishna’s land.

On Sunday, they collected at Sambasiva Rao’s house for discussions, during which they got into a heated argument. In a rage, the accused brandished his licensed .32 mm pistol and fired four rounds. While Sivaji (32) and Balakrishna (34) died on the spot, Anjaneyulu (24) was grievously wounded. Sambasiva Rao left the weapon at the spot and fled the scene.

Hearing the gunshots, the neighbours informed the police. Macherla Rural police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for post-mortem. For better treatment, Anjaneyulu was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital. The police said that his condition is still critical. According to police sources, the police took the accused into custody and conducted patrolling in the village to avoid any untoward action following the murder.