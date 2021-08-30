STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-district contest ends, Srikakulam wins 31 medals 

On the occasion, he said that amid the virus outbreak, conducting such competitions is a difficult task, but the championship was conducted following all Covid-19 norms. 

Published: 30th August 2021

ATHLETICS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh State Inter-District Open and U-23 Athletics Championship-2021 organised by Andhra Pradesh State Senior Athletics Association at Acharya Nagarjuna University concluded on Sunday.As many as 600 athletes from 13 districts participated in the two-day championship. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh managing director Prabhakar Reddy inauguratedthe championship on Saturday. Srikakulam district won 31 medals, while athletes of Kurnool district won as many as 19 gold medals. 

On the occasion, he said that amid the virus outbreak, conducting such competitions is a difficult task, but the championship was conducted following all Covid-19 norms. Andhra Pradesh Athletics Association members felicitated Srinivas who stood fifth in 200 metres marathon in Asian Games and Rajitha who participated in World Athletics Championship on the occasion. About 1,000 athletes participated in 100, 400, 1,500, 10,000 meters marathons, hammer throw, long jump, triple jump, shotput among others. 

Visakhapatnam district won 16 silver medals, Guntur, Krishna, and Srikakulam district won 12 bronze medals each. Anantapur district secured three medals, Chittoor won 11 medals, East Godavari four medals, Guntur 25 medals, Krishna 28 medals, Kurnool 27 medals, Nellore six medals, Prakasam 19 medals, Vishakapatnam 28 medals, Vizianagaram 22 medals, West Godavari 20 medals and YSR Kadapa district secured four medals.    

U-23 Athletics Championship-2021 Inter-District Acharya Nagarjuna University
