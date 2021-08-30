STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrest 3 accused of kidnapping & selling newborn for Rs 50k

Prakasam police has cracked the neonatal kidnap case within 10 hours and handed over the baby girl safely to her parents. 

Published: 30th August 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police reunited the baby girl, who was abducted from government hospital, with her mother in Prakasam district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police has cracked the neonatal kidnap case within 10 hours and handed over the baby girl safely to her parents. Markapur police arrested three women including the key accused Dudekula Rehana (26) resident of Urban Colony in Cumbum Town along with her distant relatives, the co-accused Dudekula Haleema Begam (33) and Shaik Rahamathunnisa Begam (34) of Warasiguda, Secunderabad on Sunday. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallika Garg arrived in Markapur Rural Police Station Sunday, and revealed the case details to the media in presence of other police officers and staff. Later, the SP handed over the baby girl to her parents. 

A few days ago, Yeruva Sriramulu and Komali of Battuvaripalli village in Karempudi Mandal of Guntur district arrived at Komali’s native place. Komali was then admitted in the Markapur Government Area Hospital on August 23 for her delivery. The next day (August 24) morning, Komali gave birth to a baby girl. Doctors later found that the new born was suffering from Jaundice like symptoms. So, the infant was kept in the phototherapy unit for treatment on August 27 night. 

On Saturday afternoon, at around 12.55 pm, the father of the infant, Sree Ramulu found that his daughter was missing and he immediately approached the Markapur Police. With the help of CCTV footage, police noticed a person in a burkha, taking away the baby from the phototherapy unit. The police then registered a case under Section 363 of IPC at Markapur rural police station.

The police were able to identify a woman suspiciously wandering near Madhu Children Hospital located on Cumbum Road in Markapur Town. On receiving credible information, Markapur Rural SI Kotaiah and his staff went to the said hospital on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 at around 03.00 am and arrested the accused, Dudekula Rehana. 

During interrogation, she admitted that she had kidnapped the baby from the Markapur government hospital, and sold the baby to her distant relative Haleema Begum who was fond of kids but didn’t have any of her own. Another accused woman, Rahamathunnisa Begum extended support to Rehana. They both sold the baby for a sum of Rs 50,000 to Haleema Begum. 

Based on Rehana’s confession, the police arrested the two accused, recovered Rs 50,000 cash and bond papers. Later, the infant was handed over to the parents. “It is clear that with an intent of kidnapping and selling the baby, only Rehana committed the crime. She also lied to Haleema Begum by telling her that she was a friend of infant’s parents, and that due to poverty, they were ready to sell their child.” Markapur SI Kotaiah stated. 

All the accused will be produced before Markapur Additional Junior First Class Magistrate Court (AJFCM). SP Mallika Garg appreciated the police personnel who swiftly responded and solved the case within ten hours of the occurrence and also rewarded them.

TAGS
CCTV footage
India Matters
Comments

