TD MLAs to KCR: Withdraw plea against Veligonda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP MLAs from Prakasam district on Sunday urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to withdraw his government’s complaint made to the Centre with regard to the approvals and permissions given to the Veligonda irrigation project.

The TDP MLAs strongly objected to Telangana’s letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on August 23, 2021 saying that Veligonda was being illegally constructed without approvals. Another letter on the same lines was written to the Centre by the Telangana government again.

In the letter, TDP MLAs Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy blamed the ‘inefficiency’ of the state government for the project not getting mentioned in the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre.

They reminded KCR that Veligonda was included along with Kalwakurty and Nettempadu in the list of 6 approved projects in the 2014 AP Reorganisation Act and objected to Telangana questioning it now. The MLAs also reminded KCR that Prakasam is a backward district and objecting to the project is doing injustice to thousands of farmers.