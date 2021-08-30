STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TD MLAs to KCR: Withdraw plea against Veligonda

The MLAs also reminded KCR that Prakasam is a backward district and objecting to the project is doing injustice to thousands of farmers.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-II

Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-II (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP MLAs from Prakasam district on Sunday urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to withdraw his government’s complaint made to the Centre with regard to the approvals and permissions given to the Veligonda irrigation project.

The TDP MLAs strongly objected to Telangana’s letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on August 23, 2021 saying that Veligonda was being illegally constructed without approvals. Another letter on the same lines was written to the Centre by the Telangana government again. 

In the letter, TDP MLAs Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy blamed the ‘inefficiency’ of the state government for the project not getting mentioned in the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre.

They reminded KCR that Veligonda was included along with Kalwakurty and Nettempadu in the list of 6 approved projects in the 2014 AP Reorganisation Act and objected to Telangana questioning it now.  The MLAs also reminded KCR that Prakasam is a backward district and objecting to the project is doing injustice to thousands of farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veligonda irrigation project K Chandrasekhara Rao TDP
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp