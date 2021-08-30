V-P for renewed efforts to promote Telugu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam (Telugu Language Day) was celebrated in a grand manner at various places in the State on Sunday, commemorating the 158 birth anniversary of Telugu writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, who paved the way for colloquial Telugu, benefiting future generations.Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu called for innovative ways to promote Indian languages. Observing that language is not a static concept, he stressed the need to adopt a dynamic and proactive approach to enrich languages.

Virtually addressing Telugu Language Day celebrations organised by the Veedhi Arugu and South African Telugu Community, he observed that Telugu is an ancient language with hundreds of years of rich literary history and called for renewed efforts to promote it.Paying rich tributes to Gidugu Ramamurthy, he lauded the literary icon for his efforts in spearheading a language movement to make Telugu literature comprehensible to common people.

He advised the youth to use language as a means to reconnect with our roots. Rejecting the notion that one could achieve success in life only if he/she studied in English, he cited his own example and that of the President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, saying that all four of them had school education in their respective mother tongues and yet went on to occupy very high constitutional positions.

He suggested encouraging children to learn as many languages as possible, beginning with a strong foundation in their mother tongue.Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan greeted the people of the State on the occasion and said the day is observed to cherish the pride of Telugu language that preserved culture and heritage from ages. He paid rich tributes to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.

The State government organised Telugu Language Day celebrations at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Addressing the gathering, Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said it was his fortune to organise the birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy, who gave colloquial Telugu to future generations.

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission chairman Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad hailed the contribution of Ramamurthy to Telugu language and said he was the reason people easily speak the language, especially in rural areas. On the occasion, he along with Chandu Subba Rao released the book , Telugu Literature, Society, History co-authored by them. Gidugu Ramamurthy’s grandson Gidugu Nageswara Rao Panthulu was felicitated on the occasion.

TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Ramamurthy and said because of him colloquial Telugu is there today. Naidu was of the opinion that when a language is used as a medium of instruction and language of administration, then only it can progress. He was critical of the present government’s attitude towards Telugu language.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan wished Telugu people across the globe. He called upon every Telugu people to unite for protecting and promoting their mother tongue. He too was critical of the state government’s approach towards Telugu.