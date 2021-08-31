Civic body to set up 20 e-Bus Bay Centres in Guntur, panel formed

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to set up e-Bus Bay Centres at 20 places in the city. The first-ever e-Bus Bay Centre in the state has been set up in Lakshmipuram in Guntur in 2019. It may be noted the GMC had invited tenders to set up 20 more such centres through the Swiss Challenge method and sent the proposals to the then government. But the government has refused the proposals and asked the GMC to invited the tenders in an open tender method. Since then the proposals have been pending.

Recently in the GMC council meeting, the proposal was passed by Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. Seating for 40 people, free wifi, city route map, modern toilets, first aid kits, ATM, bus route boards, mobile charging, fire and safety, fresh drinking water, food services, pharmacy, and other facilities will be available at these centres.

These centres will be set up at Gujjanagundla, Chandra Brothers Complex area, Vasavi Complex on Mangalagiri Road, Inner Ring Road, GGH, Koretapadu, behind Hindu College, Swami Theatre area, Chuttugunta, near RTO office, Old Club Road, Collectorate Road, Naz Centre, Brindavan Gardens, APSRTC bus stand, Guntur Railway Station, PVK Naidu market, AC College Road, Vidya Nagar, near Ramesh Hospital in the city.

A special committee was formed with GMC SE as chairperson, Traffic DSP, executive engineer, city planner, deputy city planner, and assistant city planner as members to finalise the tender. After getting a green signal from the State government, the construction works will be started and completed within one year.

The firm also will have to take up the maintenance of the centres for the next 10 years after construction. After which every year, the firm will have to pay an extra five per cent of the total tender money. During the GMC council meeting held last week, the council members under the leadership of the Mayor have agreed to send the proposal to the government.

However, MLC Lakshman Rao and TDP council members suggested the council take necessary action to develop the local bus services in the city without which the entire purpose of e-Bus Bay Centres will be defeated.