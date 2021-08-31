STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

How to protect your mother tongue: Love, respect and feel proud in using it

Another language expert, who wishes not to be named, said language is like any other tool: the more you use, the more proficient you will be in its usage.

Published: 31st August 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Prasad said a sure way of protecting and promoting Telugu is to make it the medium of communication (instruction) at educational institutions.

Prasad said a sure way of protecting and promoting Telugu is to make it the medium of communication (instruction) at educational institutions.

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: How can you protect and promote Telugu language, mother tongue of more than eight crore people? Simple, love and respect your mother tongue like you respect your mother and feel proud in speaking it, experts say. Dr P Srinivasulu Reddy, better known as Petasri, and other experts of Telugu language say only when one owns up the language and takes pride in using it, its conservation is possible.

Petasri, Telugu professor with Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, says unlike Tamilians and Kandigas, who prefer to use their own language even though they are aware of other languages even when communicating in other states, people of AP tend to speak foreign languages in their own houses. 
“We should continue to use our own language more in our home as well as outside most of the time. It does not mean that we should not learn or use other languages, but it should be done where it is necessary,” he opined. 

Another language expert, who wishes not to be named, said language is like any other tool: the more you use, the more proficient you will be in its usage. “True respect to the language is only when you use it properly by not mixing it with others. One should know that language symbolises one’s culture, heritage and respecting it means, respecting ourselves,” he stressed. 

Speaking to TNIE, Mandali Buddha Prasad, former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission, said not just Telugu, but any language for that matter could only survive when it is colloquial and used in every aspect of communication, be it conversational, technical and business. “Unfortunately, unlike Tamilans, Kannadigas, Marathis and Odias, Telugus are less proud of their language, which is evident from incorporation of foreign words in communication,” he says. 

Prasad said a sure way of protecting and promoting Telugu is to make it the medium of communication (instruction) at educational institutions and mandatory use of Telugu in administrative transactions. “When I was heading the Language Commission, we strived in that direction and succeeded to an extent. However, today, the situation has reverted to square one,” he said. 

Pointing out that modern technology has made typing and use of Telugu in messaging over electronic communication devices easy, he said there is a need for using Telugu in a more engaging manner. 
“Efforts should be made to use Telugu in technical aspects as well as commercial transactions. Unlike other states, even the names and routes on the buses are in English in most of the cases. Telugu should be made more visible in commercial transactions like names of consumables and advertisements,” he emphasised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr P Srinivasulu Reddy Telugu language Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp