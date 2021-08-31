US consulate to conduct English classes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the current pandemic situation and the growing importance of online learning, the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, in association with the Regional English Language Office at the US Embassy in New Delhi, launched a Virtual English Language Fellow Programme at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Monday.

The Virtual English Language Fellow programme will help the young women studying at Maris Stella to fine-tune their English skills. Students will receive certificates after the completion of the course, which will help them to be more competitive in the job market.

David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Hyderabad, said, “English plays a major role in empowering people and that’s why the US Mission to India promotes the learning and teaching of English across India which helps to foster mutual understanding between the people of our two nations.”

Sister Jasintha Quadras, Principal of Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, said the students will get a certificate that carries the logo of the US government.