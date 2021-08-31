Viral fever hits Kurnool, 9-year-old dies, dozens in hospitals

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A nine-year-old girl died allegedly due to dengue and at least 10 people have shown similar symptoms at Singanapalle village of Owk mandal in the span of 24 hours. All of them were shifted to hospitals in Kurnool and Hyderabad. With the change in the weather, the district has recorded a spurt of dengue and viral fever resulting in fear among the population, particularly in the rural areas. Scores of people suffering from similar symptoms are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

As per official records, six dengue cases were reported in the past few days, while 49 total cases were confirmed from January 1 across the district besides 736 cases registered as suspected dengue fevers. It is a high number when compared with the previous year as the district only reported 16 dengue cases from January to December in 2020 and even suspected cases were also below 350 during the year.

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah told TNIE that public and vehicular movement has increased when compared to the previous year. This is the main cause of viral fever as it spreads from person to person like coronavirus. Generally August is the key month for viral fever as the season starts from June, he added.

He, however, said no deaths were reported due to dengue in the district except Singanapalle girl’s death, suspected to be of dengue. Even viral fever has symptoms like dengue, chikungunya and malaria, he added. The DMHO cautioned the people, particularly those living near Tungabhadra, Krishna, Kundu and Handri rivers and reservoirs to be careful of waterborne diseases.

On the other hand, following the girl’s death, joint collector Manajir Zilani Saamun along with DMHO Dr Rama Giddaiah visited Singanapalle village on Monday and took stock of the situation. The joint collector inspected colonies in the village and directed the panchayat secretariat staff to maintain sanitation and drinking water supply.