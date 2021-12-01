A void in Tollywood, loss to Telugus 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said Sitarama Sastry made his first film as his surname and contributed to Telugu language over his long career. He said he was a fan of Sastry’s songs which reflect values. “On learning that he was hospitalised, I called KIMS hospital authorities and inquired about his health. I expected his recovery, but was saddened at his demise,” he said and offered condolences to bereaved family members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry and described him as a multi-talented lyricist, who had a command over the language. He said his contribution to Telugu language is amenable and conveyed his condolences to bereaved family members.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said he was saddened at the passing away of Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, who gave a fresh lease of life to Telugu film lyrics. He said Sastry enriched the Telugu film lyrics and several of his works are popular.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed his profound grief and sadness over the demise of Sitarama Sastry. The Governor said Sastry had penned over 3,000 songs and won the Filmfare awards for best lyricist, Nandi Awards for best Lyricist on several occasions and was conferred the Padma Shri, in recognition of his contribution to the Telugu Film Industry. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Describing Sastry as an insurmountable peak in Telugu film lyrics, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his lyrical works will remain immortal. “His sudden demise has left a void and is a loss to Telugu people. May his soul rest in peace,” he said and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recalled how the passing away of Sitarama Sastry would leave an irreparable void in the film industry as a whole. BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the sudden demise of Sastry was very unfortunate. He said Sastry had enlivened and inspired people through his valuable works. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said in every song he wrote, Sitarama Sastry tried to imbibe values that inspire and create awareness among people.

