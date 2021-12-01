STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

A void in Tollywood, loss to Telugus 

Describing Sastry as an insurmountable peak in Telugu film lyrics, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his lyrical works will remain immortal.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said Sitarama Sastry made his first film as his surname and contributed to Telugu language over his long career. He said he was a fan of Sastry’s songs which reflect values. “On learning that he was hospitalised, I called KIMS hospital authorities and inquired about his health. I expected his recovery, but was saddened at his demise,” he said and offered condolences to bereaved family members. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry and described him as a multi-talented  lyricist, who had a command over the language. He said his contribution to Telugu language is amenable and conveyed his condolences to bereaved family members. 

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said he was saddened at the passing away of Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, who gave a fresh lease of life to Telugu film lyrics. He said Sastry enriched the Telugu film lyrics and several of his works are popular. 

Andhra Pradesh Governor  Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed his profound grief and sadness over the demise of  Sitarama Sastry. The Governor said Sastry had penned over 3,000 songs and won the Filmfare awards for best lyricist, Nandi Awards for best Lyricist on several occasions and was conferred the Padma Shri, in recognition of his contribution to the Telugu Film Industry. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. 

Describing Sastry as an insurmountable peak in Telugu film lyrics, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his lyrical works will remain immortal. “His sudden demise has left a void and is a loss to Telugu people. May his soul rest in peace,” he said and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recalled how the passing away of Sitarama Sastry would leave an irreparable void in the film industry as a whole. BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the sudden demise of Sastry was very unfortunate. He said Sastry had enlivened and inspired people through his valuable works. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said in every song he wrote, Sitarama Sastry tried to imbibe values that inspire and create awareness among people. 

Sirivennela’s top hits

  • Vidhata Thalapuna (Sirivennela)
  • Gopilola (Ladies Tailor)
  • Nallanchu Thella Cheera (Donga Mogudu)
  • Thelavarademo Swamy (Shrutilayalu)
  • Sinni Sinni Korigaladaga (Swayamkrushi)
  • Tellarindi Legando (Kallu)
  • Taralirada Tane Vasantham (Rudraveena)
  • Ghallu Ghallu (Swarnakamalam)
  • Lalijo Lalijo (Indrudu Chandrudu)
  • Botany Patamundi (Siva) and many more 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Sitarama Sastry KIMS hospital
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp