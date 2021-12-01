STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases rise to 2,149 as State logs 184 new positives

Despite logging below 200 new Covid infections in a 24-hour period, the active caseload saw a slight rise as the State witnessed a decline in the recoveries on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite logging below 200 new Covid infections in a 24-hour period, the active caseload saw a slight rise as the State witnessed a decline in the recoveries on Tuesday. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 184 new infections were reported from over 25,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am against 139 patients getting cured. A total of 134 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.56 lakh. The caseload stood at 2,149 as against 2,102 on Monday.

Three deaths -- one each from Krishna, Chittoor and West Godavari -- were reported taking the total deaths to 14,442. Chittoor’s death toll reached 1,955, the highest in the State.

