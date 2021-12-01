STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone likely to cross north AP-Odisha coasts on December 4

More heavy rains are in the offing in Andhra Pradesh, this time in its north coastal districts under the impact of a cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:17 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More heavy rains are in the offing in Andhra Pradesh, this time in its north coastal districts under the impact of a cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area formed in the South of Thailand moved into the Andaman sea on Tuesday and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by December 2 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours, says IMD. It is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts by the morning of December 4. An orange alert has been issued to north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Viziangarm and Visakhapatnam. 

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with squally winds with a speed ranging 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph are very likely from December 3 to 5 over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Officials have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over north coastal districts and some parts of south coastal districts. As the sea condition would be rough to very rough and high velocity winds, fishermen are advised not to venture into sea between December 3 and 5.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected to lash south coastal and Rayalaseema districts for next couple of days. In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, heavy rainfall occurred at a couple of places in Kadapa,  Nellore, and Prakasam districts and , with light to moderate rains in most parts of Rayalaseema and one or two places in coastal districts. Highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported in Seetharamapuram of Nellore, 10 cm in Veligandla of Praksam and 9 cm in Porumamilla of Kadapa. 1-8 cm of rain was reported at several parts of Rayalaseema and at a few places in coastal AP. 

