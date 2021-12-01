STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State gets its 1st Centre of Excellence at AU

Centre aims to promote innovation in artificial intelligence, internet of things, help industry adopt emerging tech

Published: 01st December 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy at the launch of CoE at AU on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh will be transformed into an innovation hub, and a Centre of Excellence by Amazon will be set up here soon, announced Minister for Information Technology and Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy. 

Speaking after the hybrid inaugural of the ‘Centre of Excellence of IoT and AI’ set up by National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), in a joint partnership with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, at Andhra University campus here on Tuesday, he said one Centre of Excellence will be set up in every constituency for which the YSRC government will be making rapid strides. 

The CoE at Andhra University, the first in the State, is aimed at promoting innovation in emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, robotics, etc. It also promotes entrepreneurship by providing an incubation facility for peer-to-peer learning and the benefit of an industrial environment. Start-ups in the State are also expected to benefit from the launch of the new centre with newer opportunities in areas of their development, mentorship, funding, and adoption of their solutions in the industry. 

The CoE of IoT and AI is a step towards solving real-world challenges and creating an impact. It is designed to be a catalyst that will help the industry embrace technology and become globally competitive. The centre will focus on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and internet of things to bring unprecedented opportunities for industry, start-ups, and academia.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, who addressed the ceremony virtually, said, “Technologies like IoT and AI are going to deeply shape the future of the technology landscape and the economy in general. It is absolutely essential that the centres of excellence become not just academic extensions of universities, but also living, breathing, growing centres of energy, dynamism, entrepreneurship, and technology in the coming years.” 

The Minister appreciated the collaborative approach that has been followed in setting up this CoE. “The world is now looking towards India as a reliable and trusted supply chain partner,” he said, adding the target of a $1 trillion digital economy is real and achievable.

Gowtham Reddy observed: “We have nine technologies, which are going to be the sunrise technologies for world events. They are artificial intelligence & machine learning, robotic process automation, edge computing (an extension to cloud computing), quantum computing, virtual reality and augmented reality, blockchain, IoT, 5G and, finally, cyber security. If we can be a world-class leader in any of these nine technologies, then we are talking about a trillion-dollar economy coming to the shores of Andhra Pradesh.”

Debjani Ghosh, president of NASSCOM, said, “The Centres of Excellence have become almost a melting point that beautifully connect the different ecosystems to understand the big problems that technology can solve...”

The CoE at AU is the fourth in the country and first in the State, and supports CoE IoT incubation infrastructure to support start-ups, SMEs, students, and other innovators based on membership and support from design to prototype in productising their ideas.It also houses a well-equipped lab with hardware design tools, wireless development kits, application sensors, etc that otherwise would have been difficult for the start-ups to afford. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Minister for Information Technology Mekapati Gowtham Reddy Andhra University
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp