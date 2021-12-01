Tirumala ghat road damaged due to massive landslide, devotees can change date of darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made alternative arrangements for vehicular movement via the down ghat road as huge boulders, uprooted trees and soil damaged it in the early hours of Wednesday due to a massive landslide.

TTD engineering wing officials swung into action and have taken up restoration work. Vehicular movement came to a halt for a few hours after the incident came to light.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with JEO Veerabrahmam and Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao inspected the damaged road and inquired about the incident. Subba Reddy informed that incessant rains resulted in soil loosening at various points of the ghat road.

"At around 05.45 am, a bus driver observed the huge sound and immediately stopped the vehicle. We also found that a few landslides may occur in the up ghat road. An expert team from IIT Delhi will be visiting Tirumala for assessing the situation. Teams from TTD engineering and vigilance wings have been observing the ghat and will submit a detailed report in the next two days," he said.

Devotees who have postponed their darshan due to heavy rains will have an option of changing their date of darshan. There is no issue for devotees who have been reaching the temple via the footpath route. E E Jaganmohan Reddy, DFO Srinivasulu

Reddy and others were present.