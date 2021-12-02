STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active caseload remains at 2,149 as 183 recover

The State logged 184 new Covid-19 infections from over 29,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:25 AM

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State logged 184 new Covid-19 infections from over 29,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. Incidentally, the State reported exactly 184 cases in the previous 24 hours span. The State has so far reported over 20.73 lakh cases from 3.04-odd crore samples.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported the highest of 39 new infections followed by 28 and 27 in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari respectively. The remaining districts logged less than 25 cases. Six districts reported fresh cases in single digit. Kurnool district did not report a single new infection.

Seven districts reported a higher number of infections when compared to Tuesday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 50 new cases, while the three north coastal Andhra districts logged 38 cases.  
A total of 183 patients recovered from the virus, taking the recoveries past 20.56 lakh. The active cases in the State remained at 2,149, the same as on Tuesday, with the highest of 395 in East Godavari district followed by 367 in Krishna. All the remaining districts have less than 300 active cases, while five districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 10 in Kurnool.

Five districts have reported more active cases on Wednesday than on Tuesday with the spike in new cases. The lone fatality was reported from Krishna, taking the overall deaths to 14,443. The gross deaths in Krishna district now stand at 1,458, the second highest among all the districts in the State. Chittoor has the highest of 1,955 fatalities.

