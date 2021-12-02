STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clear RBI doubts on SFSC: Pattabhi

Pattabhi Ram sought to know why the YSRC government was not able to clarify the doubts of the RBI, which wrote three letters seeking explanations on the nature of the SFSC transactions.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:56 AM

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag (For representation purpose | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP spokesman K Pattabhi Ram has demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath explain to the public on the questions raised by the RBI on the ‘suspicious’ functioning of the AP State Financial Services Corporation (SFSC).

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, the TDP leader urged the government to stop transferring funds from the government departments, universities, corporations, trusts, societies and special purpose vehicles into the account of the SFSC. The financial activities of the APSFSC should be started only after giving satisfying answers to the RBI and the public on its functioning, the TDP leader demanded. 

