HC takes suo motu cognisance of withdrawal of  cases against MPs, MLAs  

The court also asked the presiding officer of the special court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs to submit details of the petitions filed for withdrawing the cases against MPs and MLAs.

Published: 02nd December 2021

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the withdrawal of cases against ruling MPs and MLAs by the State government. This comes in the wake of the orders passed by the Supreme Court in August this year stating that cases against elected representatives cannot be withdrawn without the permission of the High Court. Taking suo motu cognisance of the withdrawal of cases against the ruling party MPs and MLAs, the High Court asked the principal secretary (home) to submit a detailed report on the proposals sent for withdrawing cases against the ruling party MPs and MLAs, the number of GOs issued to withdraw the cases and other details.

The court also asked the presiding officer of the special court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs to submit details of the petitions filed for withdrawing the cases against MPs and MLAs. The High Court took the GOs issued withdrawing cases against ruling party MLAs and MPs as a suo motu writ petition. The details pertaining to the withdrawal of cases against YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy, MLAs V Rajini, Malladi Vishnu, S Udaya Bhanu, G Bijendra Reddy, Jakkampudi Raja, MP Pratap Appa Rao and others were included in the petition. 

The chief secretary, principal secretary (home), Director General of Police, Director of Prosecutions, collectors of Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor, Prakasam, Kurnool and East Godavari were made as respondents.  The matter was posted for hearing on December 23.

