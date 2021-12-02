Jagan to visit flood-hit districts today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would be touring the flood-affected areas in the three districts of Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa for two-days starting Thursday.

On Thursday, Jagan will reach Kadapa and visit Mandapalle village in Rajampet mandal. From there, he will proceed to Pulapottur village and inspect the severely damaged houses.

He will also visit the relief centres and interact with the affected people about the facilities provided to them.Jagan will also visit the Pulapottur village secretariat and from there he will proceed to Eguva Mandapalle and go through the village to assess the damage. Later, the Chief Minister will visit the Annamayya Project site and inspect the damaged project.

Jagan will then head towards Renigunta Airport to reach Tirupati. He will then visit Vedalacheruvu ST Colony in Renigunta mandal and Papanaidupeta in Yerpedu mandal. Jagan will stay in Tirupati for the night and on Friday, he will visit various colonies of Tirupati city and inspect the damages and interact with victims in the flood-affected areas. Meanwhile. Tollywood superstars K Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR contributed Rs 75 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as part of flood relief assistance.

A helping hand to flood victims

K Chiranjeevi @Chiru

“Pained by the widespread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of `25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works.”

Jr NTR @tarak9999

“Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh. I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery.”

Mahesh Babu @urstrulyMahesh

“In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the

CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis