Steps underway to provide benefits of YSR Kanuka scheme to additional 88,000 people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: According to Andhra Pradesh Aids Control Society (APACS), as many as 32,000 HIV patients are receiving benefits under the YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme and steps are being taken to provide pension for 88,000 more persons in the State.

To mark World AIDS Day on Wednesday, an awareness programme was organised by the APACS at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram to sensitise the people. The theme for the 2021 was “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice”.

MLA Malladi Vishnu commended the efforts of the Department of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education for providing free and friendly services to people fighting HIV in government general hospitals in the State. According to the National AIDS Control Agency, statistics show that the number of people infected and dying from AIDS has dropped significantly.

During the pandemic, the Antiretroviral treatment (ART) centres provided services to the patients through zoom call for the patients who couldn’t go to hospitals, he said and added that the Centre of Excellence at Siddhartha Medical College and New Government General Hospital are equipped with fully trained specialities to offer a wide range of treatment for the patients.

Samastha Project Director G Hymavathi said, of the 7.05 lakh people tested in 2020-21, only 9,918 were HIV positive. Also, only 0.07 per cent (585) of the eight lakh pregnant women have HIV. Dr G Samaram, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences vice chancellor P Syam Prasad and others were also present.