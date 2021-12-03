STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit north Andhra Pradesh coast tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into Cyclone Jawad, and crossing the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on Saturday morning.

Published: 03rd December 2021

Odisha Rains

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administrations of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram were put on high alert on Thursday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into Cyclone Jawad, and crossing the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on Saturday morning. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on the preparedness of States and Central ministries to deal with the cyclone and its aftermath. 

In AP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a virtual meeting with the collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. 

The IMD predicted winds with speeds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rainfall in coastal AP, Odisha and West Bengal.

Jagan directed officials to set up relief camps. “Maintain alert in low-lying areas. Ensure no one is troubled due to cyclone,’’ he urged.

The State government also appointed one officer each for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. H Arun Kumar has been appointed as special officer for Srikakulam, Kanthilal Dande for Vizianagaram and Syamala Rao for Visakhapatnam, to monitor relief measures. They were told to leave for their assigned locations immediately.

The weather department said the cyclone may move north-northeastwards after making landfall. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on Friday and Saturday. 

Heavy rains are likely at one or two places in East Godavari. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely along and off North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts from Friday midnight. 

The State Disaster Management Authority advised fishermen against venturing into the sea and asked people in low-lying areas to be alert. 

Vizianagaram collector A Suryakumari announced holidays for schools on Friday and Saturday. Schools in Srikakulam will be closed on Friday.

The Vizag city traffic police, meanwhile, advised motorists to stay off roads, considering the possibility of floods and uprooted trees disrupting traffic movement. 

