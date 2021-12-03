STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government invites Joint Staff Council members for meeting with PRC committee today

Implementation of PRC recommendations, release of pending dearness allowance and abolition of contributory pension scheme are the key demands of the employees.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has invited all the member associations of the Joint Staff Council (state level) to attend a consultation meeting with the Committee of Secretaries on Pay Revision Commission. The meeting will be held in the CM’s Conference Hall in the Secretariat on Friday.

Principal Secretary, Finance (HR), Shashi Bhushan Kumar sent the invitation on Thursday, a day after the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati leaders served a notice on the government listing their agitation programmes from December 7 demanding immediate redressal of their outstanding issues, including implementation of the Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

Leaders of the employees’ associations held discussed the issues to be raised in the meeting. The leaders said they will give a patient hearing to the officers’ committee and raise their issues after that. 

In a release, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkata Rami Reddy said all the issues discussed in the executive meeting of the APGEF held last week will be taken to the notice of the government. “We hope the process of PRC will be completed by December 10 as assured by the Chief Minister,” he said. Implementation of PRC recommendations, release of pending dearness allowance and abolition of contributory pension scheme are the key demands of the employees.

