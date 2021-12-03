STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make rectified spirit from damaged paddy: Mudragada Padmanabham

Machines used for manufacturing rectified spirit from tapoica, with small changes, could be used for making rectified spirit, which can be supplied to hospitals and distilleries, Mudragada suggested.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

soaked paddy, rains, paddy submerged

Farmers helplessly watch over their piles of produce damaged in the rains at the Mahatmanagar procurement centre in Karimnagar districton Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham wrote a letter addressed to Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekar Rao  — on Thursday suggesting that soaked and damaged paddy could be better utilised for producing rectified spirit.

“If technology is developed to make rectified spirit from damaged rice, then the paddy farmers will get assured price for their produce. With this,  MSP for paddy may not be a problem for the farmers,” he observed.   

Machines used for manufacturing rectified spirit from tapoica, with small changes, could be used for making rectified spirit, which can be supplied to hospitals and distilleries, he suggested.

The farmers could be helped in diverting the damaged paddy for manufacturing rectified spirit and the government could get additional revenues. Hence give serious thought into the suggestion to serve the two-fold purpose, the former minister urged both the Chief Ministers. 

