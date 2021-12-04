STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can’t attend court every week: Jagan’s counsel to HC

He filed a petition before the court seeking to dispense with his personal appearance. Earlier, the CBI court had dismissed his plea. He challenged the CBI court order in the High Court. 

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday told the Telangana High Court that if he attends the trial before the court five days every week, it would adversely affect the developmental activities in the State. He filed a petition before the court seeking to dispense with his personal appearance. Earlier, the CBI court had dismissed his plea. He challenged the CBI court order in the High Court. 

The plea was heard by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday. On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy informed the bench that as the Chief Minister of the State of Andhra Pradesh, he has to discharge the administrative duties, and also due to security protocol, it will be difficult for everyone as many people meet the Chief Minister on a daily basis. Prior to being the CM, he used to attend the trial every Friday before the court. Even on days which he didn’t attend, he took special permission from the court. 

Niranjana further informed the bench that in the Satyam Computer Services scandal, the court was ordered to complete the trial within six months, but it took more than two years. He pointed out that there are 11 cases in this regard, out of which the VANPIC case is bigger than the 2G spectrum case.

Adjudication of these cases will take more time as it’s not possible for the Andhra CM to appear before the court on every occasion, he said. Supporting his arguments, he placed several Supreme Court and High Court orders before the bench. After hearing the petitioner counsel’s arguments, the case was adjourned to December 6 for the hearing CBI arguments.

