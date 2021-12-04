Navy suspends operational display over Covid concerns

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The annual operational display by the Indian Navy as a part of the Navy Day celebration has been suspended this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, according to Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Vice-Admiral said Navy Marathon and opening of naval ships to visitors were cancelled as they involve mass participation. “Depending on the weather situation, lining up of illuminated ships will be done on Saturday evening. Other programmes such as At Home will be conducted as part of the Navy Day.”

However, the ENC cancelled the wreath-laying ceremony being organised to mark the occasion due to cyclone. The official also said two major events will be conducted in Visakhapatnam in February. They are Presidential Fleet Review on February 21, and MILAN from February 25 to 27.

“As part of the Fleet Review, the city will host nearly 50 ships from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Indian Merchant marine for review by the the President of India, followed by a fly-past by nearly 50 aircrafts. As many as 47 countries have been invited for MILAN, which is being hosted in Visakhapatnam for the first time,” Vice Admiral Dasgupta added.

As part of it, a parade will be held on February 27 to which chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 each year in remembrance of India’s decisive victory at sea in the 1971 conflict.

He said the Eastern Naval Command has been at the forefront in safeguarding maritime interests in the region and beyond. The theme of this year’s Navy Week refers to the Indian Navy as a ‘Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive’ force. “Participation in multilateral and bilateral exercises with friendly foreign navies has witnessed a significant increase, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coastal security.” He said MIG 29 squadron will be started soon and the same was delayed due to technical reasons.