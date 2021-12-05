‘People’s professor’ works to promote social change among his students 

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Dr. Mohan Behera, an assistant professor in Botany at PVKN Government College in Chittoor, has won the hearts of many with his attitude and works that promote social change among his students and colleagues.

Born and brought up in a middle-class family, Behera regularly conducts free health and blood donation camps, and AIDS/dengue immunisation programmes besides frequently donating to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

As a UGC co-ordinator, he sanctioned a number of skill-oriented courses, one of which is B Vocational in Food Processing Technology, which was introduced in the National Skill Qualification Framework, 2020. Coordinating 21 MoUs with industries to promote skill-oriented programmes during the pandemic earned him the Best Teacher Award for 2020 by Chittoor District Processors’ Federation.

He is a favourite among his students for not hesitating to help them, either on the academic or personal front, and they describe his personality as a ‘fun-loving and cool cucumber’ like. Originally from Ekkala village in Srikakulam district, Dr. Behera is a distinguished academician with high scientific temperament and has presented more than thirty research papers in national and international forums. After completing M.Sc, M.Phil and Ph.D. from Berhampur University, Odisha, he joined as a faculty member at AU-affiliated TSR & TBK P.G. College, Vizag in 2003.

With over 20 years of experience in teaching and research, he is actively involved in National Service Scheme (NSS) activities, and has participated in NSS special camps as organiser and State representative.

As an NSS unit coordinator, he adopted P.Kothuru and Valiappangar in Chittoor where he conducted health awareness programmes, a socio-economic survey, and worked for women empowerment and education.