Relief as Cyclone Jawad weakens, moves north

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains lashed several places in Srikakulam district and a few parts of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam under the influence of Cyclone Jawad, even as strong winds caused a death in the State on Saturday.

At 5:30 pm on Saturday, the cyclone weakened into a deep depression and was located about 180 km east, southeast of Visakhapatnam and was reported to be moving at nine kmph. Earlier, it appeared to be stationary for nearly six hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone might weaken gradually and move nearly northwards and then north-northeast wards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a depression. It would weaken further and continue to move north-northeast wards along Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast.

In Uddanam-Meliaputti village in Srikakulam’s Vajrapukotturu mandal, a 17-year-old girl, Gorakala Indu, was killed after a coconut tree uprooted in strong winds fell on her. The second-year intermediate student had gone outdoors to relieve herself when the tree fell on her.

Condoling her death, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju urged all to remain indoors till the cyclone subsided. Though the cyclone has weakened, the district administrations Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are still on high alert. NDRF and SDRF teams will remain at the deployed locations till Sunday evening.

The Indian Navy has kept 13 flood relief teams (FRTs) and four diving teams on standby. Three FRTs and two diving teams were dispatched to Odisha from Visakhapatnam. Four ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief materials and diving and medical teams to assist the affected areas along the Andhra and Odisha coasts.

Naval aircraft are also kept ready at Naval Air Stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial surveys, evacuation and airdrop of relief materials as required. People in low-lying areas are put on alert and authorities are monitoring the water levels in major reservoirs.

As many as 21 cyclone shelters have been readied in Visakhapatnam and 61 others in 11 coastal mandals of Srikakulam to accommodate potential evacuees. Similar arrangements were made in Vizianagaram district also.

The Cyclone Warning Centre said high-velocity winds lashed Vizag and other parts of Visakhapatnam district on Saturday evening, even as the cyclonic system moved close along Vizag. Met department officials said that though the cyclone may not make landfall in the State, the north coastal district will experience high winds and rains.

From 8:30 am to 6 pm on Saturday, Palasa in Srikakulam received the highest rainfall of 2.3 cm followed by 2.2 cm in Ranasthalam and 1.3 cm in Laveru. During the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, Kalingapatnam and Sompeta received the highest rainfall of 4 cm in Mandasa, Palasa, Tekkali and Ichapuram.

