Kurnool school expels 5 students for ‘drunk dance’

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Zilla Parishad High School at Atmakur has given Transfer Certificates to five class VIII students after they allegedly consumed liquor and danced in the classroom in an inebriated condition. Though the shocking incident happened on Thursday, it came to light on Saturday.

According to the school authorities, one of the students who observed his father’s addiction to liquor, informed the matter to his friends. The quintet wanted to consume liquor and they bought a bottle of alcohol with the money brought by the boy. They consumed liquor behind their classroom on Thursday. When other students went out to have their mid-day meals, they entered the classroom and started dancing in an inebriated condition.

The other students who found the quintet dancing, informed the matter to headmaster Sakru Naik. The headmaster summoned the students’ parents and counselled them. Later, all the five students were expelled from the school as a disciplinary measure.