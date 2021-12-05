STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag airport to operate international flights

Scoot Airlines likely to start services to Singapore from Dec 29 if Centre gives green signal

Published: 05th December 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Airport

Visakhapatnam Airport (File Photo)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The airport in Visakhapatnam, which has been witnessing an increase in passenger footfall and freight traffic post second wave of Covid-19, is gearing up to handle international flights. 
Speaking to TNIE, airport director K Srinivasa Rao said no international flights, including Vande Bharat and air bubble, were operated to Vizag.

Scoot Airlines had proposed to operate flights from Vizag to Singapore from December 15, but the proposal was deferred due to an advisory issued by the Centre in the wake of Omicron threat. Scoot Airlines is likely to start its flight services to Singapore from December 29, if the Centre decides to operate international flights, he said. So as to meet Covid norms for international passengers, a permanent RT-PCR centre will be set up at the airport for which the Civil Aviation Ministry has given its nod. The RT-PCR centre will start functioning at the airport from December 20. HLL Lifecare Ltd has submitted a proposal to set up a centre to conduct RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests, he explained. 

On other development initiatives, he said the airport expansion is nearing completion, which enables it handle a passenger traffic of 3.5 million per annum. Now, the footfall of passengers is 6,000 on weekdays and 7,000 on weekends. For operation of international flights, customs and immigration centres are required and necessary facilities are being made for them. In one or two months, customs and immigration centres will start functioning at the airport, he said. 

Listing out the facilities, he said there are 16 parking bays at the airport. The four parking bays in the old terminal are being used for special flights. In the 12 new parking bays, there are three aerobridges. The airport is also in a position to offer night parking facility to airlines, which enables them operate early morning flights from Vizag. A new flight to Tirupati will be introduced from December 15 as part of the winter schedule, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Airport
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp