17-year-old boy drowns in Krishna river

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy died after he drowned in Krishna river near Pedakallepalli village under Challapalli police station limits.

He reportedly ventured into the water to take a dip on the occasion of the last day of Karthika masam on Sunday morning.

The boy was identified as Golla Balasubrahmanyam, a native of Mellameru village. According to Challapalli SI Sandeep, the incident took place around 6 am when Balasubrahmanyam along with three others came to Krishna river to take holy dip. 

They were pulled by the strong currents when they tried to venture deep into the river. Locals who heard them shout for help rushed to rescue them. They were able to save the three others while Balasubrahmanyam drowned. 

The boy’s body was recovered and sent to Avanigadda GGH for post mortem. A pall of gloom descended the village after the tragic incident. A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC (death due to drowning) at Challapalli police station.

