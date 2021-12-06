267 overseas passengers identified in Kurnool dist, samples collected

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/KADAPA: Following the directions of the State government in view of the new variant of Covid-19 — Omicron, the Kurnool district administration is on high alert. The authorities are identifying foreign visitors, particularly from countries like China, South Africa, Singapore and New Zealand.

So far, the district administration has identified 267 people, who have returned from several countries after November 14, district medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said. All foreign returnees have been kept under observation by the healthcare staff and surveillance team, he said.

On the other hand, Kadapa district health officials have traced 160 out of 371 foreign returnees since December 1, based on the addresses forwarded to them by the State public health department. Most of the remaining returnees were reported to be in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Efforts are on to trace them.