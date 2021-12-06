STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APCID wins two awards for best practices

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has bagged two awards at the third National conclave on ‘Cyber Policing Best Practices Meet 3.0’ held virtually. 

Published: 06th December 2021 07:46 AM

Police

By Express News Service

The three-day conclave, which concluded on Sunday, was held in collaboration with the Information Security Education Awareness, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Cyber Peace Foundation, International Justice Mission in order to update the department’s knowledge on current trends and to assess the reality of cybercrimes.

ADGP -APCID PV Sunil Kumar received the ‘LifeTime Achievement Award’ for ‘Best Cyber Practices’, GR Radhika (SP-Cyber crimes, APCID) bagged the ‘Cyber Star Award’ for implementing best cyber practices, capacity building and strategies in cybercrimes.  The APCID Cybercrime wing has the honour of creating highest number of cyber safe logins in India for all the law enforcement officers. 

APCID Cyber Policing Best Practices Meet 3.0 Cyber crimes
